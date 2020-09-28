President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has inspected ongoing works on two major development projects in the Ashanti Region intended to boost economic growth.

They include the Kumasi Airport Redevelopment Project and Proposed Apparel Manufacturing Facility for Unijay Limited under the ‘One District, One Factory’ (1D1F) initiative.

The Airport Project, which started in 2018, is about 60 per cent complete, according to Messrs Contracta Limited, contractors working on the facility.

It is expected to be completed by April 2021 and involves expansion of the runway, construction of a new terminal structure and apron for big aircrafts.

A new traffic control, two new fire stations and control towers, as well as two boarding bridges will be constructed as part of the project.

On the 1D1F initiative, which is sited at Asokwa in the Asokwa Municipality, the project is being executed to create jobs for the youth to grow the local economy.

President Akufo-Addo affirmed his commitment to maximizing investment in infrastructural projects, thereby creating employment and wealth for the citizenry.

He said 76 projects under the 1D1F had so far been completed while more than 200 were ongoing.

He asked the contractors working on the two major projects to speed up work to help complete them on time.