President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo Tuesday inspected ongoing works at the 60-bed COVID-19 Treatment Centre at Pantang near Accra.

The facility, which is expected to be completed by December 2020, is a collaboration between the Ministry of Health and the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG).

The ECG is funding the project as part of its corporate social responsibility to support government curb the coronavirus pandemic.

The facility will later be converted into an infections disease hospital.

After a brief tour of the facility, President Akufo-Addo said the wake of the pandemic was a call to the country to institute a more robust health delivery system than what is available.

He said the response was Government’s Agenda 111 aimed at increasing the country’s health infrastructure, and that the facility was an indication of a country treading on the right path to building a formidable healthcare delivery system.

The President said the pandemic was an opportunity for the country to emerge stronger from the situation, and “that is my commitment that we come out stronger then we were.”

He was happy that the government was collaborating with the private sector to improve the country’s healthcare delivery system, and commended all the institutions involved in the project.

“It is obvious that anything we are doing, we need to help ourselves. No one will come to help us,” he said.

Under the Agenda 111 project, seven new regional hospitals, two new psychiatric hospitals, district hospitals, and infectious disease treatment centres would be constructed.