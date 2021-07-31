President Joao Lourenco to address Ghanaian Parliament next week

President Joao Manuel Goncalves Lourenco of Angola is scheduled to address Ghana’s Parliament next week in Accra.

“Speaker, the Business Committee take this opportunity to inform all Honourable Member that on Tuesday, 3rd August 2021, the visiting President of the Republic of Angola, H E Joao Manuel Goncalves Lourenco, is programmed to address the House at 1400 hours,” Deputy Majority Leader Alexander Afenyo-Markin announced in the Business Statement for next week.

He urged Members of the House to be punctual to grant audience to President Lourenco.

According to the Business Statement, questions were filed to be answered by sector Ministers during the week.

On Monday 2nd August 2021, the Minister of Lands and Natural Resources is expected to appear in the House to respond to a question from Mr Adam Mohammed Sukparu, MP for Sissala West, on the total number of seedlings procured and distributed by the State on Green Ghana Day, and at what cost.

Ms Theresa Lardi Awuni, MP for Okaikoi North, would seek an answer from the Minister on what measures the Ministry putting in place to fence the Achimota Forest, and reduce attacks by criminals on nearby residents and motorists.

Before the Minister leaves the House on Tuesday, he would also respond to questions filed by Dr Clement Apaak, MP for Builsa South; Mr Kwame Gakpey, MP for Keta; and from Mr Rockson-Nelson Etse Dafeamekpor, MP for South Dayi, who would ask of the status of payment of compensation for land owners who lost their lands during the construction of the Akosombo Dam in the late 1950s.

The Deputy Majority Leader said the debate on the Mid-Year Fiscal Policy Review of the Budget would continue and conclude on Monday.

Other Government officials scheduled to appear before the House to respond to questions are the Majority Leader, Minister for Food and Agriculture, Minister for Employment and Labour Relations, Minister for Transport, Minister for Education, Minister for Interior, Minister for Roads and Highways and Minister for Local Government, Decentralisation and rural Development.

In all 49 questions are scheduled to be answered by the Ministers.

Meanwhile, the Deputy Majority Leader indicated that Wednesday, 4th August, 2021 is expected to be Founders’ Day, a statutory public holiday, would be observed as such.

He further announced that the House is expected to adjourn sine die on Friday, 6th August 2021.