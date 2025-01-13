President John Dramani Mahama Dissolves Boards of Statutory Corporations and Commissions

President John Dramani Mahama has issued a directive dissolving all boards of statutory corporations, commissions, and councils appointed by the previous administration under Nana Akufo-Addo.

This move, in line with the Presidential (Transition) Act, 2012 (Act 845), takes immediate effect and marks a significant step in his efforts to restructure state institutions.

The directive, which was signed by Felix Kwakye Ofosu, Acting Spokesperson to the President, informs all affected members of statutory boards, corporations, commissions, and councils that their tenure ended upon the assumption of office by President Mahama on January 7, 2025. However, the notice clarified that independent constitutional bodies are exempt from this directive.

This dissolution comes as part of broader restructuring efforts under the Mahama administration, following his victory in the December 2024 presidential election. Notably, the new president has also revoked the appointments of Metropolitan, Municipal, and District Chief Executives (MMDCEs) and dissolved some ministerial positions, adhering to his campaign promise of a “lean government.”

Implications of the Dissolution

The dissolution of these boards paves the way for their reconstitution with new appointees aligned with the policies and priorities of the Mahama administration. It is viewed as an effort to enhance accountability and prevent any misuse of office during the transition period.

In the interim, management of the affected bodies has been directed to seek clearance from the Chief of Staff before making major decisions. This underscores the administration’s commitment to ensuring governance transparency and accountability.

The ongoing actions, including board dissolutions and policy reversals, reflect President Mahama’s focus on restructuring state institutions and tackling concerns regarding governance and resource management.