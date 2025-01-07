President John Dramani Mahama Pledges Economic Revival and Accountability in Inaugural Address

On January 7, 2025, John Dramani Mahama was officially sworn in as Ghana’s sixth president, beginning his third term with a powerful and heartfelt message of gratitude and commitment to the nation.

In his inaugural address, President Mahama expressed deep appreciation to Ghanaians for their overwhelming support during the December 7 election, noting that the massive vote he secured was a clear affirmation that power truly belongs to the people.

Reflecting on the democratic process, President Mahama emphasized the core principle that governments derive their power from the people. “Governments have no power except that granted by the people. Unfortunately, many within our population do not feel part of our democracy,” he acknowledged. However, he reassured citizens that with the new mandate, there is hope for a better future. “Today marks an opportunity to reset,” he said, pledging to lead with responsibility and transparency.

“I will be the leader Ghana wants,” President Mahama declared with resolve, adding that the courage shown by Ghanaians in electing him once again would not go to waste. He pledged to lead with humility, honesty, and a focus on addressing the challenges facing the country. “Your courage to bring me in again, will not be in vain. I will have the humility and presence of mind to address our challenges. I intend to tell you the truth,” Mahama stated.

In his address, the president outlined four key pillars that his government will prioritize during his tenure: economic restoration, the improvement of the business environment, governance reform, and the fight against corruption and the promotion of accountability. He noted that great leadership is defined not only by what is achieved during one’s term but also by the legacy left for future generations.

“We will create decent and well-paying jobs,” Mahama emphasized, focusing on his administration’s commitment to addressing unemployment and improving the livelihoods of Ghanaians through sustainable economic policies and inclusive governance.

With a clear vision for the future, President Mahama’s speech resonated with the hopes of many Ghanaians, reaffirming his dedication to leading the country through its challenges and setting the stage for a more prosperous and accountable government.