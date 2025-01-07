President John Dramani Mahama Pledges to Create Decent Jobs for Ghana’s Youth

In his inaugural address on January 7, 2025, following his swearing-in as Ghana’s sixth president, John Dramani Mahama made a powerful pledge to the youth of the nation, assuring them that his administration would focus on creating decent, well-paying jobs in collaboration with the business community.

Mahama, who secured a decisive victory in the December 7, 2024 elections, acknowledged the significant role that Ghana’s youth played in his electoral success. He emphasized that this victory represented a call from the younger generation for better opportunities and a brighter future. “This moment is a powerful affirmation that your voices matter and that your future must be our priority,” Mahama declared. He continued to outline his vision for a government that would prioritize innovation and an industry that engages young minds, ensuring that youth employment would be a core element of his policies.

The president highlighted four key areas that his administration would focus on to bring about economic revitalization and job creation. These include economic restoration and stabilization, improving the business and investment environment, governance and constitutional reforms, and a commitment to fighting corruption and ensuring accountability.

In his remarks, Mahama reassured businesses and investors that Ghana is once again “open for business.” He promised a more transparent and fair tax regime aimed at stimulating economic growth. “We will rationalize our tax systems to make them fair and transparent,” he said, signaling his administration’s commitment to fostering a business-friendly environment.

As Mahama embarks on his second term, his pledges to the youth and the business community mark the beginning of what he hopes will be a transformative period for Ghana’s economy, with a focus on creating opportunities that will last for generations to come.