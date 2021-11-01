President leaves for COP26 Summit in Scotland

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo Sunday left Ghana at the head of the Ghanaian delegation to attend the World Leaders’ Summit of the United Nations (UN) Climate Change Conference (COP 26) in Glasgow, Scotland.

The Summit, which is being held from October 31 to November 3, 2021, will be one of the largest gatherings of world leaders. It will bring parties together to accelerate action towards the goals of the Paris Agreement and the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change.

President Akufo-Addo will at the summit deliver a statement on Ghana’s position on Climate Change, as well as measures put in place to combat the threat it poses.

He will also deliver three separate statements on Ghana’s efforts to protect her forests and ocean, and participate in the Africa Adaptation Acceleration Summit, being held on the sidelines of COP 26.

Whilst in Glasgow, the President will hold bilateral meetings with his Kenyan counterpart, Uhuru Kenyatta; the Prime Minister of the Kingdom of Norway, Jonas Gahr Støre; the Prime Minister of Malta, Robert Abela,; the British Secretary of State for Foreign, Commonwealth, and Development Affairs, Elizabeth Truss; and Mr. Raphael Mariano Grossi, Director-General of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA).

President Akufo-Addo was accompanied by the Minister for Foreign Affairs, Shirley Ayorkor Botchwey; the Minister for Energy, Matthew Opoku Prempeh; the Minister for Environment, Science, Technology and Innovation, Dr. Kwaku Afriyie, the Minister for Lands and Natural Resources, Samuel Jinapor, and officials of the Presidency and Foreign Ministry.

He will return to Ghana on Thursday, November 4, 2021.

Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia will back in his stead.