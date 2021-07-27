President leaves for Education summit in the UK

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, at the head of a Ghanaian delegation to the Global Education Summit in the United Kingdom, left Ghana on Tuesday for that country.

His official visit to the UK is at the invitation of his Kenyan counterpart, Uhuru Kenyatta, and the Prime Minister of the United Kingdom, Boris Johnson.

The two-day London Sumnit which runs from from July 28 to July 29 , 2021, will be a key moment for the global community to come together and support quality education for all children.

A centre-piece of the summit will be the opportunity for leaders to make 5-year pledges to support Global Partnership for Education’s (GPE) work to help transform education systems in up to 90 countries and territories. The GPE is a multi-stakeholder partnership and funding platform that aims to strengthen education systems in developing countries in order to dramatically increase the number of children who are in school and learning.

The President will also, at the invitation of the Founder and Chief Executive Officer of the Emerging Business Intelligence & Innovation (EBII) Group of the UK, attend as Special Guest of Honour, and deliver the keynote address at the 2021 African Investments Risks and Compliance (IRC) Summit, on July 30, 2021 at the University of Oxford.

He was accompanied by the Foreign Affairs minister Shirley Ayorkor Botchway, Education minister Dr. Yaw Osei Adutwum and officials of the Presidency and Foreign Ministry.

The President will return to Ghana on Sunday, August 1, 2021.

Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, will act in his stead.