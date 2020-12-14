Akufo-Addo leaves
Akufo-Addo leaves

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo left Ghana on Sunday for Cote d’Ivoire, Guinea and London.

He will on Monday, December 14, 2020 attend the swearing-in ceremony of the President-elect of Cote d’Ivoire, Alassane Ouattara, in Abidjan and be at the investiture of Guinean President-elect Professor Alpha Condé in Conakry on Tuesday, December 15, 2020.

The President leaves Guinea on the same day to London for a private visit. He will return to Ghana on Monday, December 21, 2020.

He was accompanied by the First Lady, Mrs Rebecca Akufo-Addo, the Minister of Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration, Shirley Ayorkor Botchwey, and officials of the Presidency and Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, will act in his stead.

