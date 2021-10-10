President leaves for Serbia for 60th Anniversary of Non-Aligned Movement

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo Sunday left Ghana at the head of the Ghanaian delegation to attend the 60th Anniversary Ceremony of the founding of the Non-Aligned Movement in Belgrade, Serbia.

The Non-Aligned Movement (NAM), the largest grouping of states after the United Nations, is a forum of 120 developing countries that are not formally aligned with any major power bloc.

Ghana’s first President, Dr Kwame Nkrumah, was one of the five historic founders of the Movement, together with Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru of India, President Ahmed Sukarno of Indonesia, President Gamel Abdel Nasser of Egypt, and President Josip Broz Tito of the then Yugoslavia, who launched the Movement in Belgrade.

The Government of Serbia is organising a commemorative event in Belgrade on October 11 and 12, 2021 to mark the 60th Anniversary of the first NAM Conference.

Whilst at the conference, President Akufo-Addo will deliver a statement to reaffirm Ghana’s commitment to the principles of the Movement.

He will also hold bilateral talks with his Serbian counterpart, Aleksandar Vučić, to strengthen the ties of co-operation between the two countries.

President Akufo-Addo is also expected to meet the Prime Minister of Algeria and the Foreign Minister of Saudi Arabia, on the sidelines of the conference, to discuss matters of mutual interest.

He was accompanied by Madam Shirley Ayorkor Botchwey, the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Madam Samia Yaba Nkrumah, the daughter of Dr Kwame Nkrumah, former Member of Parliament for Jomoro, and former Chairperson of the Convention People’s Party; and other officials of the Presidency and Foreign Ministry.

The President will return to Ghana on Tuesday, October 12, 2021.

Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia will act in his stead.