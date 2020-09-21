President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo announced Sunday the lifting of COVID-19 restrictions on contact sports.

Speaking in a televised national broadcast on measures to curb the spread of COVID-19, he said the decision was to enable Ghana’s national teams to resume training for international competitions.

“Indeed, some national teams have already been given the dispensation to begin training, ahead of their international engagements,” he noted.

However, the President stressed that all sports people, who were camped, would to be tested regularly for COVID-19.

He also announced that the Ghana Premier League and the Division One Football league, which have been on break for the past six months, will resume on Friday, October 30, 2020,

Players, technical and management staff are to be tested for COVID-19 before the league restarts, he said.

The President said spectators would not be allowed at the training centres.

According to him, seating at all stadia would be limited to 25 per cent capacity when the league resumed to ensure social distancing, as spectators wore wear face mask.

President Akufo-Addo said the restart of all other sporting competitions would be determined on a case-by-case basis, pending consultations between the Ministry of Youth and Sports and the respective sport association.