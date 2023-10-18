President Macky Sall Opens the 12th Session of the COMIAC

The 12th session of the Standing Committee on Information and Cultural Affairs (COMIAC) was held in Dakar, Senegal, from 16 to 18 October 2023, under the theme “What role for Muslim youth in promoting the Islamic values of peace, solidarity and tolerance?”.

The opening ceremony was presided over by His Excellency Mr. Macky Sall, President of the Republic of Senegal, in the presence of Ambassador Tarig Ali Bakheet, Assistant Secretary-General for Humanitarian, Cultural and Social Affairs, ministers, senior officials, representatives and heads of diplomatic missions based in Dakar, relevant OIC institutions and distinguished guests.

In his speech, President Macky Sall commended COMIAC’s role in strengthening cooperation and solidarity among OIC Member States in the fields of information and culture. He underscored the importance of Muslim youth as key players in development and the dialogue of civilizations. He also emphasized the need for joint efforts to address common challenges such as religious extremism, Islamophobia, and misinformation, based on the Islamic values of peace, brotherhood, and tolerance.

On behalf of H.E. the OIC Secretary-General, Ambassador Tarig thanked Senegal for its warm welcome and unwavering commitment to Islamic causes. He recalled the achievements of COMIAC since its creation in 1981 and the initiatives taken by the General Secretariat to promote the positive image of Islam and the Ummah.

He also highlighted the opportunities offered by new information and communication technologies to strengthen exchanges and cooperation among media and cultural actors of Member States. Finally, he called for greater involvement of Muslim youth in COMIAC’s activities and the support of projects aimed at promoting the historical, cultural, and universal Islamic heritage.

President Macky Sall and Ambassador Tarig also drew attention to the gravity of the humanitarian situation in Palestine and the urgent need to put an end to Israeli military aggression in Gaza.

During the two-day meeting, participants reviewed the activity reports of the COMIAC General Secretariat and the Coordination Office in the field of information and culture. They also discussed issues related to information, culture, the issue of Al-Quds Al-Sharif and Palestine, and the protection of Islamic holy sites.