Tanzanian President John Magufuli

Tanzanian President John Magufuli is in good health, the country’s Prime Minister Kassim Majaliwa announced on Friday.

“I have spoken to him today. He has sent his regards to all Tanzanians,” Majaliwa said in a statement issued by his office.

The statement said the Prime Minister explained the President’s health status after he attended Friday prayers in Njombe region where he was on an official visit.

Majaliwa commented on the president’s health status to allay fears following some social and foreign media reports since last week that Magufuli has fallen sick and been flown out of Tanzania for treatment.

Majaliwa urged people to brush aside such rumors and continue to nurture the prevailing harmony, peace and unity in the east African nation.

“The president is not someone to be seen loitering in the streets. The president has his own work schedule,” said Majaliwa.

Disclaimer: News Ghana is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website.

Send your news stories to [email protected] and via WhatsApp on +1-508-812-0505 

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.