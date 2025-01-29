President Mahama Advocates for Empowering African Youth and Women at AU Reform Retreat

Former President of Ghana, John Dramani Mahama, made a strong case for the empowerment of Africa’s youth and women at a high-level retreat on the African Union’s institutional reforms, held in Nairobi.

In his address, Mahama emphasized the need for institutional frameworks that promote leadership opportunities for both youth and women at all levels of governance. “We must institutionalize frameworks that enable them and women to lead at all levels of governance. Their voices must be amplified in the policymaking process to reflect the diverse needs of our society,” Mahama said.

He also pointed to the recent election of Ghana’s first female Vice President as a significant milestone towards inclusive leadership. “The recent election of Ghana’s first female Vice President is a promising step for us in Ghana towards inclusive leadership, and I remain committed to this cause,” Mahama remarked.

In a post shared on social media, the former president elaborated on two key priorities he raised at the retreat: the empowerment of youth and women and the financial independence of the African Union (AU). “With over 60% of Africa’s population under the age of 25, our future lies firmly in the hands of our young people,” Mahama stated, stressing that the continent’s success hinges on creating an environment where they can thrive and lead.

He also called for the AU’s financial autonomy, advocating for the implementation of the Kigali Decision on Financing the Union. This, Mahama argued, would reduce Africa’s reliance on external funding and enable the continent to drive its own agenda, focusing on accountability and real change for its people.

Mahama concluded by expressing his gratitude to Kenyan President William Ruto for hosting the retreat and leading the charge for institutional reform within the AU. “I appreciate President William Ruto for hosting the High-Level Retreat and leading the process of Institutional Reform in our continental body,” Mahama said.

As Africa navigates its future, Mahama’s call for inclusive leadership and financial independence highlights the need for bold, forward-thinking strategies to empower the next generation and foster sustainable progress across the continent.