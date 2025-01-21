President Mahama Announces 42 Ministerial Appointments, Gender Disparity Noted

Ghana’s President John Dramani Mahama has made significant strides in assembling his new administration, announcing 42 ministerial and regional appointments since January 2025.

These appointments span across various sectors, including Finance, Energy, Trade, Education, and Health, as Mahama works to solidify his leadership.

However, a glaring issue has emerged: only seven women were included in the appointments, underscoring a persistent gender imbalance in Ghana’s political leadership. The initial batch of nominees, revealed on January 9, 2025, did not feature any female appointees, sparking concerns about gender representation.

In the second wave of appointments, announced on January 16, 2025, three women were included in prominent roles: Agnes Naa Momo Lartey (Gender, Children, and Social Protection), Abla Dzifa Gomashie (Tourism, Culture, and Creative Arts), and Emelia Arthur (Fisheries and Aquaculture). Despite this advancement, women still accounted for only a small fraction of the total appointees.

The third batch, unveiled on January 21, 2025, saw the addition of 16 more nominees, including high-profile figures like Dr. Edward Omane Boamah (Defence) and Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa (Foreign Affairs). Yet, the absence of new female appointees in this batch highlighted the continuing gender disparity. Among the 16 regional ministers-designate, only two women—Mrs. Rita Akosua Adjei Awatey (Eastern Region) and Linda Ocloo (Greater Accra Region)—were named, bringing the total number of women appointees to seven.

This underrepresentation of women in key government positions raises important questions about gender inclusivity in Ghana’s governance, calling for more balanced representation in future appointments. Despite the administration’s emphasis on competence and experience, the push for gender equity remains a crucial conversation. As Mahama’s term progresses, there is hope that more women will be nominated in subsequent appointments to foster a more inclusive political environment.