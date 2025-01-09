President Mahama Announces First Round of Ministerial Nominations

President John Dramani Mahama of Ghana has unveiled his initial set of ministerial nominees, in accordance with Article 78 of the 1992 Constitution.

The appointments come as part of his efforts to fulfill a key promise made to the Ghanaian people under his 120-day social contract, which includes forming a cabinet within 14 days of taking office.

Among the key nominees is Hon. Dr. Cassiel Ato Baah Forson, who is designated as the Minister for Finance. A well-established economist and chartered accountant, Dr. Forson has vast experience in public finance, macroeconomics, and fiscal policy. His educational background includes a PhD in Finance from the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology, and a Master’s degree in Taxation from the University of Oxford.

In another pivotal nomination, Hon. John Abdulai Jinapor has been designated as the Minister for Energy. Known for his hands-on experience in energy economics and finance, Hon. Jinapor is expected to bring much-needed expertise and innovation to the sector. His qualifications include a Master’s in Economic Policy Management from the University of Ghana, and a Master of Science in Energy Economics from GIMPA, among other accolades.

Hon. Dominic Akuritinga Ayini has been named as the Attorney-General and Minister for Justice. Ayini brings with him years of legal experience and is expected to play a vital role in ensuring justice and legal reforms under Mahama’s administration.

These nominations will now go before Parliament’s appointment committee, chaired by Hon. Bernard Ahiafor, for vetting. The swift approval of these appointments will enable President Mahama to move forward with his plan to reset Ghana’s governance and address the country’s challenges.

The move reflects the President’s commitment to promptly establishing a strong leadership team to push forward his administration’s agenda of inclusivity, accountability, and economic transformation.