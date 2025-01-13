President Mahama Announces Investigation into National Cathedral Project Amid Allegations of Mismanagement

President John Dramani Mahama has pledged to investigate the controversial National Cathedral Project, an initiative originally launched by former President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo as a national Christian worship center and a symbol of Ghana’s religious heritage.

The project, however, has been clouded by allegations of corruption and financial mismanagement, sparking public concern over its execution and funding.

During a Christian National Prayer and Thanksgiving Service on Sunday (12 January) at the University of Professional Studies, Accra (UPSA), President Mahama raised questions about the financial viability of the project, especially given Ghana’s current economic challenges. He revealed that the Commission on Human Rights and Administrative Justice (CHRAJ) had previously directed the government to audit the project and investigate any potential misuse of public funds. Mahama announced that his administration would soon initiate such an investigation.

“On the vexed issue of the National Cathedral, CHRAJ directed the government to audit the project and investigate any misuse of public funds. We will soon activate an investigation into the project,” Mahama said.

The former president also questioned the cost of the project, which is estimated at $400 million. In a stark comparison, he pointed to the National Ecumenical Centre in Abuja, Nigeria, which was built for just $30 million and serves a similar function for the Christian community in Nigeria. “In the current circumstances that Ghana is going through, it makes no sense to achieve such a project at a whopping sum of $400 million,” Mahama stated.

This announcement adds to the ongoing public debate surrounding the National Cathedral, with critics urging greater transparency and accountability regarding its funding and execution. The project, which was intended to serve as both a religious and national symbol, has become a point of contention amid the country’s financial struggles and calls for more prudent spending.