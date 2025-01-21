President Mahama Announces New Ministerial Nominations

President John Dramani Mahama has unveiled his latest slate of ministerial nominations, appointing several key figures to lead critical government ministries.

Muntaka Mubarak, the Member of Parliament for Asawase, has been nominated as the Minister-Designate for the Ministry of the Interior, a crucial position overseeing national security and internal affairs. Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, MP for North Tongu, has been tapped to head the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, where he is expected to manage the country’s diplomatic relations and foreign policy.

In the area of communications, Samuel Nartey George, the MP for Ningo-Prampram, has been nominated as Minister-Designate for the Ministry of Communications, with a mandate to lead the nation’s digital transformation and manage media policies. Meanwhile, Emmanuel Armah-Kofi Buah, the MP for Ellembelle, is set to take charge of the Ministry of Lands and Natural Resources, focusing on managing the country’s natural resources, land reforms, and environmental policies.

Edward Omane Boamah has been named as Minister-Designate for the Ministry of Defence, where he will oversee the country’s military affairs and national defense strategies. Kofi Adams, known for his role in the National Democratic Congress (NDC), has been nominated to lead the Ministry of Sports, where he will work on advancing the development of sports and recreational activities in the country.

Lastly, Kwabena Mintah Akandoh, the MP for Juaboso, has been put forward as the Minister-Designate for the Ministry of Health, pending parliamentary approval. He is expected to take a key role in shaping healthcare policy and ensuring access to quality healthcare services across Ghana.

These nominations mark the latest phase in President Mahama’s cabinet reshuffle as he seeks to strengthen his administration with a focus on key areas of governance.