President Mahama Appeals to Asantehene for Support Amid Ghana’s Economic Crisis

President John Dramani Mahama has called on the Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, to leverage his influence and diplomatic expertise in assisting Ghana to navigate its ongoing economic challenges.

The appeal was made during Mahama’s visit to the Manhyia Palace to mark the first Akwasidae Festival of 2025, where he acknowledged the Asantehene’s instrumental role in fostering economic stability during his previous administration.

In his address, Mahama highlighted the severity of Ghana’s current economic situation, pointing out the high inflation rates, macroeconomic instability, currency depreciation, and the debt default that has shut the country out of the international credit market. “Our nation Ghana is facing a dire economic crisis. While this is not the first time, this particular crisis is unprecedented,” Mahama said.

The President recalled how, during his 2013–2017 tenure, the Asantehene’s intervention had played a significant part in overcoming similar economic hurdles. “I had the privilege of calling on you, and you didn’t hesitate to use your influence to smoothen the path toward prosperity and progress,” Mahama stated. He expressed confidence that the Asantehene would offer similar support as the country works towards recovery.

Mahama also reaffirmed his commitment to the Ashanti Region, noting that he would prioritize the completion of key infrastructure projects, particularly in healthcare, that have been delayed or abandoned. He expressed his gratitude to the region for its significant contribution to his 2024 electoral victory, despite traditionally not being a stronghold for his party. “Many might not consider this the stronghold of my party, but in this election, the confidence and votes from the Ashanti Region contributed significantly to my overwhelming victory. I assure you that when we are sharing the national cake, the Ashanti Region will get its fair share,” he pledged.

In response, the Asantehene, speaking through the Paramount Chief of the Mampong Traditional Area, Dasebre Osei Bonsu II, urged President Mahama to fulfill the promises made to the people of the Ashanti Kingdom. “We have absolute trust in you that you shall not let us down. I implore you to fulfil all your promises to us in the great Asante Kingdom, including ongoing developmental projects within the region and across the country,” the Asantehene emphasized.