President Mahama Appoints Abass Nurudeen as CEO of Social Investment Fund

President John Dramani Mahama has appointed legal practitioner Abass Nurudeen as the new Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Social Investment Fund (SIF).

Mr. Nurudeen, who is currently practicing law at S N A@Law in Kumasi, brings a wealth of experience in corporate and commercial law to his new role. His professional journey is further enriched by his leadership experience as a Project Manager at Chrisviegg Company Limited, a key player in Ghana’s road and building construction sector.

His appointment is expected to fortify the operations of the Social Investment Fund, an organization dedicated to promoting social and economic development in Ghana. With his strong legal background and proven leadership, Mr. Nurudeen is well-positioned to oversee the Fund’s initiatives aimed at improving livelihoods through strategic investments and development programs.

As the CEO, Mr. Nurudeen’s diverse experience will play a crucial role in steering the Social Investment Fund towards achieving its mission of creating sustainable growth and addressing critical socio-economic challenges across the country.