President Mahama Appoints Adam Mutawakilu as New MD of Ghana Water Company

President John Dramani Mahama has appointed Adam Mutawakilu as the new Managing Director of Ghana Water Company, a move that reflects his extensive background in governance, energy, and finance.

Mutawakilu brings to the role a wealth of expertise in key sectors, having built a solid career in both public service and academia.

Mutawakilu holds multiple advanced degrees, including an MSc in Development Finance from the University of Ghana and an MSc in Energy Economics from the Ghana Institute of Management and Public Studies. He also completed coursework for an MPhil in Petroleum and Oil Studies at the University of Cape Coast in 2022. His educational qualifications are complemented by an Executive MBA from the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology and an Executive Certificate in Governance and Leadership from the Ghana School of Governance and Leadership.

Before his appointment, Mutawakilu served as the first Member of Parliament for the Damongo Constituency from 2013 to 2020. During his tenure, he became a notable figure in the Mines and Energy Committee, eventually rising to Vice Chairman and Ranking Member. His leadership in the committee played a crucial role in exposing the controversial Ameri Novation Agreement, an issue that led to the resignation of Energy Minister Hon. Boakye Agyarko. Mutawakilu also contributed to the Committee of Members Holding Office of Profit.

In addition to his parliamentary career, Mutawakilu has a rich background in local governance. He served as District Chief Executive for the West Gonja District between 2009 and 2013, after beginning his career in the public sector as Head of Treasury at the University for Development Studies Central Administration. Earlier in his career, Mutawakilu worked as a professional teacher and laboratory technician, building a strong foundation in science education.

Mutawakilu’s appointment signals a renewed focus on governance and expertise in managing critical sectors such as water services, where his extensive experience will undoubtedly bring strategic leadership to Ghana Water Company.