President Mahama Appoints Dr. Dominic Akuritinga Ayine as Attorney-General and Minister for Justice Designate

President John Dramani Mahama has officially appointed Dr. Dominic Akuritinga Ayine as the Attorney-General and Minister for Justice designate, further solidifying his cabinet as he takes on governance.

Dr. Ayine, a highly respected senior lawyer with over three decades of experience in legal practice, brings a wealth of expertise to the crucial role. His background includes serving as Deputy Attorney-General and Minister for Justice in a previous administration and founding Ayini & Partners Law Offices.

His academic credentials include a Ph.D. in Law from Stanford University, a Master of Laws (LLM) from the University of Michigan Law School, and a Bachelor of Laws degree from the University of Ghana. Dr. Ayine is also well-regarded in academia, having lectured at the University of Ghana Law School for many years.

The appointment of Dr. Ayine underscores President Mahama’s commitment to bringing experienced and highly qualified individuals into his government.