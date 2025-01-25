President Mahama Appoints Felix Gyamfi as Acting Director-General of National Service Authority

President John Dramani Mahama has officially appointed Felix Gyamfi as the new Acting Director-General of the National Service Authority (NSA).

The appointment, communicated through a formal letter from Callistus Mahama, Secretary to the President, was made public on January 20, 2025.

The letter, which outlined the terms of the appointment, cited the constitutional provisions under Article 195(1) and the National Service Authority Act, 2024 (Act 1119), as the basis for Gyamfi’s nomination. The position, which plays a crucial role in overseeing national service programs, is vital to managing the transition of graduates into the workforce.

Gyamfi has been given a 14-day window to formally accept or decline the appointment. The letter specifically requested that the appointee confirm their acceptance within this period: “Kindly indicate your acceptance or otherwise of this appointment, within fourteen (14) days of receipt of this letter.”

While Gyamfi has yet to publicly confirm his decision, the role is expected to carry significant responsibility in ensuring the successful deployment of graduates to various public service roles across the nation. The President expressed confidence in his ability to fulfill the duties of the position, extending his best wishes to the appointee, which was conveyed as a clear vote of trust in Gyamfi’s capacity to manage the operations of the NSA effectively.

The appointment comes at a pivotal time for the NSA, as the organization continues to play an increasingly important role in the country’s efforts to equip graduates with valuable work experience, further enhancing the national service scheme’s impact on both individual careers and the broader public service sector.