President Mahama Appoints John Abdulai Jinapor as Energy Minister Designate

By
News Ghana
-
0
John Abdulai Jinapor
John Abdulai Jinapor

On January 9, 2025, President John Dramani Mahama revealed his first set of ministerial appointments, naming John Abdulai Jinapor as the Minister for Energy Designate.

Jinapor, who brings a wealth of hands-on experience and expertise to the energy sector, is expected to provide the dynamism and leadership needed to drive transformation in Ghana’s energy industry. With a strong academic background, he holds a Master of Arts in Economic Policy Management, an MBA in Marketing, and a Master of Science in Development Finance, all from the University of Ghana. Additionally, he has a Master of Science in Energy Economics from GIMPA and a Postgraduate Diploma in Finance and Financial Law from the University of London.

His extensive qualifications in energy economics and finance, along with his experience in governance, position him as a key figure to address the challenges facing Ghana’s energy sector and to oversee its development in the coming years.

Send your news stories to newsghana101@gmail.com Follow News Ghana on Google News