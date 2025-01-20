President Mahama Appoints Kwaku Asiedu Nketia as Acting Deputy CEO of MIIF

President John Dramani Mahama has appointed Dr. Kwaku Asiedu Nketia as the Acting Deputy Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Minerals Income Investment Fund (MIIF).

‘This appointment was confirmed in a press statement from the Presidency on Friday, January 17, 2025.

Dr. Asiedu Nketia, the first son of Mr. Johnson Asiedu Nketia, the Chairman of the ruling National Democratic Congress (NDC), brings valuable experience to his new role. He holds a Doctorate in Philosophy in Management Sciences, with a focus on Business Management, from the Central University of Technology in Bloemfontein, South Africa, which he completed last year. Additionally, he serves as the National Vice Chairman of the NDC Youth Working Committee.

The MIIF, established to optimize the value from Ghana’s mineral wealth, plays a crucial role in supporting the country’s sustainable economic growth by managing mineral royalties and investments. As Acting Deputy CEO, Dr. Asiedu Nketia will contribute to advancing the fund’s mission of ensuring Ghana’s mineral resources deliver long-term value for the nation.

This appointment aligns with President Mahama’s vision to strengthen resource-based economic growth through strong leadership that can effectively manage Ghana’s natural assets.