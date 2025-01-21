President Mahama Appoints Nana Oye Bampoe Addo as Deputy Chief of Staff (Administration)

Former President John Dramani Mahama has appointed Nana Oye Bampoe Addo as the Deputy Chief of Staff (Administration), a pivotal role that leverages her extensive experience in human rights, social justice, and governance to influence national policy at the highest level.

Nana Oye Bampoe Addo, a respected human rights lawyer, brings over three decades of expertise in advocating for justice and equality across Africa. She holds a Bachelor of Laws (LLB) from the University of Ghana and a Master of Laws (LLM) in Human Rights and Democratisation from the University of Pretoria, South Africa. Throughout her career, she has been a passionate advocate for the protection and promotion of human rights, and her work has left an indelible mark on national, regional, and international platforms.

Her career trajectory includes serving as the Africa Regional Coordinator for the Commonwealth Human Rights Initiative, where she championed numerous human rights causes across the continent. She also founded the Human Rights Advocacy Centre, an organization dedicated to advancing human rights issues through research and policy advocacy.

Among her many achievements, Nana Oye Bampoe Addo played a critical role in the passage of landmark legislation such as the Children’s Act, the Criminal Code Amendment Act, and the Domestic Violence Act. Her tireless efforts have not only led to changes in legislation but also to the direct improvement of lives, with her active participation in human rights missions and campaigns that have held governments accountable for violations. Her work has earned her global recognition, including the prestigious Vera Chirwa Award for Human Rights in Africa, cementing her status as one of the most influential African women.

In addition to her human rights advocacy, Nana Oye Bampoe Addo has a distinguished record in public service, notably as the Minister of Gender, Children, and Social Protection during the previous NDC administration. In that role, she spearheaded key policy initiatives such as the Gender Policy, Social Protection Policy, and Child and Family Welfare Policy. She also played a significant role in restructuring the Livelihood Empowerment Against Poverty (LEAP) Programme and addressing social issues such as the closure of a traditional witch camp in northern Ghana, further solidifying her commitment to social justice and the welfare of marginalized communities.

Within her party, the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Nana Oye Bampoe Addo has been a formidable force, holding key roles such as the Secretary of the Conflict Resolution Committee, Secretary of the Manifesto Committee, and Chair of the Gender, Children and Social Protection Committee. Her influence extends internationally, having served as a member of the World Bank’s Advisory Council for the Partnership for Economic Inclusion.

Her appointment as Deputy Chief of Staff (Administration) marks a significant moment in Ghana’s political landscape. With her extensive experience in governance, social justice, and human rights, Nana Oye Bampoe Addo is poised to play a vital role in President Mahama’s administration. Her appointment underscores the government’s commitment to promoting a just, inclusive, and equitable society.

