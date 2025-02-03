President Mahama Appoints Paul Adjei as GETFund Administrator

President John Dramani Mahama has named Paul Adjei as the new Administrator of the Ghana Education Trust Fund (GETFund), signaling a renewed focus on leveraging expertise to drive the fund’s mandate.

Adjei, a seasoned development professional with a Master’s degree in Public Administration from the University of Bergen, Norway, and postgraduate training in procurement from GIMPA, brings a wealth of experience to the role.

With a career spanning decades, Adjei has worked extensively on projects funded by major international institutions, including the World Bank, African Development Bank, DANIDA, and the European Commission. His background in managing high-impact initiatives aligns with President Mahama’s vision for GETFund as a catalyst for transformative education infrastructure and development.

The appointment comes at a critical juncture for GETFund, which plays a pivotal role in financing educational projects across Ghana. Adjei’s expertise in procurement and project management is expected to enhance the fund’s efficiency and transparency, addressing longstanding concerns about resource allocation and utilization.

President Mahama’s choice reflects a commitment to placing qualified professionals in key positions to drive national development. As Adjei assumes his new role, stakeholders will be watching closely to see how his leadership shapes the future of Ghana’s education sector, particularly in advancing infrastructure, improving access, and ensuring equitable distribution of resources.

The appointment underscores the administration’s broader agenda to strengthen public institutions through strategic leadership, with Adjei’s track record offering hope for a revitalized GETFund poised to meet the growing demands of Ghana’s education system.