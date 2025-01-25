President Mahama Appoints Professor Kpessa-Whyte as Acting Director-General of SIGA

President John Dramani Mahama has appointed Professor Micheal Kpessa-Whyte as the Acting Director-General of the State Interests and Governance Authority (SIGA), a key institution overseeing the governance of state-owned enterprises.

Professor Kpessa-Whyte confirmed his appointment in an interview with TV3 on January 24, 2025, expressing his commitment to serving the nation. “My mission is simple: utmost service to the nation,” he said. He later reiterated his gratitude in a post on X (formerly Twitter), thanking the president for the opportunity to serve again. “I’m very grateful, Mr. President. I will give it my very best,” he wrote.

In response, the National Democratic Congress (NDC) in the Shai-Osudoku constituency extended their congratulations to Professor Kpessa-Whyte, calling his appointment a recognition of his exceptional leadership, academic prowess, and dedication to public service. They expressed confidence in his ability to lead SIGA towards promoting good governance, transparency, and accountability in the management of state assets.

The NDC praised his background as a renowned political scientist and researcher, emphasizing that his expertise would greatly benefit the efficiency and effectiveness of state-owned enterprises under SIGA’s oversight. They also expressed gratitude to President Mahama for entrusting such a crucial role to a capable individual, believing that his leadership would significantly contribute to Ghana’s development.

Professor Kpessa-Whyte’s appointment is seen as a significant step in ensuring that SIGA continues its work to improve the governance of state enterprises, ultimately serving the best interests of the Ghanaian people.