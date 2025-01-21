President Mahama Appoints Stan Dogbe as Deputy Chief of Staff for Operations

President John Dramani Mahama has appointed Stanislav Xoese Dogbe as the Deputy Chief of Staff in charge of Operations at the presidency, effective Tuesday, January 21, 2025.

This appointment marks a new chapter in Dogbe’s distinguished career, which spans journalism, communication, political strategy, and entrepreneurship.

Dogbe’s professional journey began in journalism, where he amassed over 25 years of experience, notably as the Head of Talk Programmes at Joy FM, one of Ghana’s most prominent radio stations. He was the mastermind behind the influential Super Morning Show, a programme that became a cornerstone of public discourse in the country. In addition to his role as a senior editor, Dogbe was known for his remarkable ability to gather and present news in a compelling manner.

His transition into politics began in 2009 when he took on the role of technical adviser to the Minister and Deputy Ministers for Information. His political career further blossomed as he became a Presidential Aide to both President John Evans Atta Mills and then-Vice President Mahama. By 2012, Dogbe had earned the trust of President Mahama, serving as his Special Assistant and Director of Communications during his presidency. In these roles, he played a crucial part in crafting and executing communication strategies that helped shape the relationship between the government and the public.

Dogbe’s strategic communication skills extended to the political campaign arena, where he played an instrumental role in Mahama’s campaigns, especially in 2020 and 2024. He spearheaded communications, digital strategies, and campaign operations, making use of his deep understanding of digital media and political messaging to reach a broad audience.

Outside of politics, Stan Dogbe has pursued entrepreneurship, founding WoezorTV, a rising television station, and diversifying his business ventures into marketing communications, construction, logistics, and interior decoration. His creative flair also led him to direct Ghana’s most visually striking and successful presidential inauguration, showcasing his talents in event planning and brand development.

Stan Dogbe’s appointment as Deputy Chief of Staff reflects his remarkable career trajectory, marked by dedication, innovation, and service to Ghana. As he takes on this new responsibility, his wealth of experience in media, communication, and political strategy is expected to play a pivotal role in the operations of the presidency.

Read Mr. Dogbe’s full profile below:

