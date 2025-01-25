President Mahama Appoints Sylvester Adinam Mensah as Acting CEO of GEXIM

President John Dramani Mahama has appointed Sylvester Adinam Mensah as the Acting Chief Executive Officer of the Ghana Export-Import Bank (GEXIM), with a clear mandate to drive the bank’s efforts in supporting Ghana’s export-led economic transformation.

This appointment aligns with the goals set out in the Ghana Export-Import Bank Act 2016 (Act 991) to enhance trade relations and investments between Ghana and other nations.

Mensah’s extensive experience in finance, strategic management, and public sector banking will be central to GEXIM’s mission. His role will focus on addressing market inefficiencies, promoting Ghanaian exports, and facilitating global competitiveness for the nation’s businesses. As a former senior banker with expertise in fund management and governance, he has a proven record in delivering innovative strategies for both public and private sector clients.

His previous positions include leading public sector banking at Intercontinental Bank (Ghana) Ltd, where he developed comprehensive credit risk frameworks, as well as his role as Chief Executive of the National Health Insurance Authority (NHIA), where he was instrumental in reforms to expand Ghana’s health insurance coverage.

Mensah, who is also an academic, currently serves as a senior lecturer at the University of Professional Studies, Accra, and an adjunct lecturer at the Nobel International Business School. His academic contributions complement his practical experience, making him well-suited to lead GEXIM as it continues to promote sustainable economic growth through trade and investment.

With his strong academic background, including an MBA in Finance from the University of Leicester and a Bachelor of Science Degree from the University of Ghana Business School, Mensah brings both the knowledge and experience needed to advance the goals of the Ghana Export-Import Bank.