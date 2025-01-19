President Mahama Attends First Akwasidae Festival of 2025 in Ashanti Region

President John Dramani Mahama has arrived in the Ashanti region to partake in the first Akwasidae festival of the year.

The President touched down in Kumasi on Saturday, January 19, 2025, to celebrate one of the most significant cultural events of the Ashanti people.

The Akwasidae festival is a vibrant display of the region’s rich traditions, history, and cultural heritage, drawing people from across the region and beyond. As part of the celebrations, it is expected that the President’s appointees will join him on Sunday at the Manhyia Palace, where the festivities will take place.

This marks President Mahama’s first official visit to the Ashanti region following his decisive victory in the 2024 elections. His presence at the Akwasidae festival underscores the importance of fostering cultural unity and maintaining strong ties with all regions of Ghana.