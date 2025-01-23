President Mahama Averts Power Crisis, Praises Energy Minister for Swift Action

President John Dramani Mahama has announced that his administration successfully averted a potential power crisis that could have resulted from scheduled maintenance work on the West African Gas Pipeline.

Speaking at the swearing-in ceremony of six newly appointed ministers at Jubilee House on Wednesday, January 22, the President reassured Ghanaians that proactive measures had been put in place to ensure an uninterrupted energy supply.

“The previous government did not work to ensure the smooth running of the energy sector by neglecting to arrange enough fuel to power our thermal plants,” President Mahama remarked, highlighting the challenges faced in the energy sector under the previous administration.

He explained that the maintenance work on the gas pipeline, a critical fuel source for thermal plants in the eastern region, posed a serious risk to the country’s energy stability. However, he stressed that his government acted quickly to avert the looming threat of power outages.

“Through determined efforts, I can report that we have now averted the looming threat of power outages and have begun delivering fuel to the thermal plants in the east, in advance of the shutdown of the West African Gas Pipeline,” the President stated, acknowledging the swift intervention of his team.

Mahama also commended the newly appointed Energy Minister, John Jinapor, for his diligence and quick response to the crisis, ensuring the country’s energy needs were met in a time of uncertainty.

In addition to addressing the energy challenge, the President reaffirmed his commitment to maintaining a lean government. He promised that the total number of ministers would remain at 60, as pledged during his campaign.

“As the ministers are approved by Parliament and sworn in, I will proceed to appoint deputy ministers for some ministries, ensuring the total number of ministers remains at 60, as I promised the people of Ghana,” Mahama said, emphasizing his determination to stick to his campaign promise of a streamlined government.

With his administration tackling critical energy issues while staying true to promises of fiscal efficiency, President Mahama’s leadership continues to focus on resolving key challenges facing the nation.