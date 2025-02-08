President Mahama Bans Non-Essential Travel for Government Appointees in Push for Fiscal Discipline

In a bold move to underscore his administration’s commitment to modesty and prudent resource management, President John Dramani Mahama has announced an immediate ban on non-essential travel for all government appointees.

The President made the announcement during the swearing-in ceremony of 17 ministers in Accra, where he emphasized the need for fiscal discipline and warned against arrogance and extravagance in governance.

“The hallmark of this government will be modesty and respect for the Ghanaian people,” President Mahama declared. “There will be no room for arrogance and pomposity in this government. The resources that you will be working with belong to the Ghanaian people who put us in office. Those resources are not to be wasted on opulence and extravagance.”

The President’s directive, aimed at curbing unnecessary spending, mandates that all non-essential travel by government appointees be halted immediately. He instructed the Chief of Staff to formally communicate the ban to all appointees, ensuring strict compliance. “I have asked the Chief of Staff to write to all government appointees that I have imposed a ban on non-essential travels forthwith to cut down expenditure,” he stated.

For any travel deemed essential, appointees must first seek clearance from the Chief of Staff. Additionally, President Mahama emphasized that such travels must be undertaken with modesty, explicitly prohibiting first-class travel. “Any travel that is deemed essential and necessary must be cleared first with the Chief of Staff, and such travels will have to be undertaken with modesty—no first class,” he said.

The President also called on appointees to avoid displays of affluence and embrace a lifestyle reflective of the economic challenges facing the nation. “All traces of affluence and lavish lifestyle are to be avoided,” he urged. “The people of Ghana are enduring difficult times, occasioned by hardships resulting from the economic mismanagement of the last eight years, and ours is to work to lift them out of this hole.”

This measure is part of a broader strategy by the Mahama administration to ensure the responsible use of public resources. By promoting a culture of modesty and accountability, the government aims to demonstrate its commitment to prudent financial management and to rebuild public trust in governance.

The announcement comes at a time when Ghana is grappling with economic challenges, including rising living costs and fiscal constraints. President Mahama’s directive signals a shift toward austerity and a renewed focus on prioritizing the needs of ordinary Ghanaians over the luxuries of public office.

As the new ministers assume their roles, the ban on non-essential travel serves as a clear reminder of the administration’s priorities: fiscal responsibility, transparency, and a commitment to serving the people. Whether this move will translate into tangible economic benefits remains to be seen, but for now, it marks a significant step toward reining in government excesses and aligning public office with the realities of the nation’s economic climate.