President Mahama Brings Laughter to Inauguration with Playful Nod to Akufo-Addo’s Bald Head and Glasses

During his inaugural address on January 7, 2025, after being sworn in as the president of Ghana, John Dramani Mahama effortlessly combined sincerity with humour, capturing the attention of the crowd with a lighthearted comment about outgoing President Nana Akufo-Addo’s iconic bald head and glasses.

Held at the Black Star Square in Accra, the ceremony was filled with a mix of solemn reflection and moments of levity, as Mahama fondly recalled his relationship with Akufo-Addo, who was stepping down after his tenure.

Addressing the audience, Mahama recalled their early days as colleagues in Parliament. “Nana and I have walked similar paths, starting as lawmakers in Parliament,” Mahama said, highlighting the bond they shared in the political arena.

Reflecting on their unexpected journeys to the presidency, Mahama added, “Back then, we were two men debating in the chambers, unaware that fate would one day lead us both to the highest office of the land.”

Then, with a touch of humour, he remarked, “While my hair has gone from black to gray, Nana has gracefully kept his signature bald head, paired with those distinctive glasses we all know.”

The crowd responded with laughter and applause, enjoying the warm, relatable moment between the two former political rivals. Mahama’s playful comment added a human touch to the solemn occasion, underscoring the camaraderie and respect that have marked his relationship with Akufo-Addo throughout their political careers.