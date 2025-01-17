President Mahama Calls for Stronger Ghana-Mali Cooperation Amid Growing Sahel Security Threats

President John Dramani Mahama has called for increased collaboration between Ghana and Mali in tackling the rising security threats in the Sahel region.

Highlighting the urgency of joint efforts to combat insurgency and terrorism, Mahama emphasized the need for strengthened peace initiatives and enhanced trade relations between the two countries.

Speaking at a press briefing in Accra on January 16, 2025, President Mahama shared key points from a closed-door meeting with Malian Prime Minister Abdoulaye Maïga, who delivered a special message from Mali’s President, Assimi Goïta. The message shed light on Mali’s stance on regional issues, particularly the evolving security situation in the Sahel.

President Mahama expressed understanding and respect for the sovereign decisions of Mali, Burkina Faso, and Niger to form separate confederations following the sanctions imposed by the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS). However, he stressed that maintaining strong regional ties remains crucial, despite these challenges. “While these developments are temporary setbacks, I am confident that West Africa will eventually reunite under a common regional framework,” he said, expressing optimism about the region’s future integration.

The sanctions imposed by ECOWAS came in response to the military-led governments of Mali, Burkina Faso, and Niger, which have refused to transition to civilian rule following coups in the past few years. Despite the tensions, ECOWAS has granted a six-month grace period for these nations to reconsider their positions and restore democratic governance.

President Mahama reiterated Ghana’s commitment to working closely with Mali and other Sahelian countries to ensure the region’s peace, security, and long-term development. With the growing instability in the Sahel, Mahama’s call for cooperation is seen as an important step toward strengthening regional security and addressing the underlying causes of conflict, which have affected many nations in West Africa.