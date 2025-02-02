President Mahama Calls for Urgent Action Against Corruption at Africa Prosperity Dialogues 2025

President John Dramani Mahama has issued a rallying cry to African leaders to intensify the fight against corruption, describing it as a major obstacle to the continent’s development.

Speaking at the Presidential Session of the Africa Prosperity Dialogues 2025 in Accra, President Mahama emphasized that corruption deprives nations of vital resources needed to drive economic growth and improve the lives of citizens.

“We must promote peace and security, as economic growth is impossible in times of conflict. It is therefore a call to action,” he declared. “Africa’s time is now, and the decisions we make at this dialogue must not end in resolutions alone. We must act with urgency, determination, and a shared vision for our prosperity.”

President Mahama urged leaders to break down barriers and work collectively to build a strong, self-reliant, and globally competitive Africa. Quoting Ghana’s first President, Dr. Kwame Nkrumah, he reminded attendees, “The forces that unite us are intrinsic and greater than the superimposed influences that keep us apart.” He called on African leaders to embrace these unifying forces and chart a new path for the continent’s economic transformation.

The Africa Prosperity Dialogues, organized by the Africa Prosperity Network, bring together political and business leaders, civil society, and academia to foster partnerships and advance the vision of ‘The Africa We Want’ as outlined in the African Union’s Agenda 2063. President Mahama praised the network for its efforts and expressed pride in Ghana’s role as the host of this critical dialogue series.

“Ghana is proud to be the home of this important dialogue series, and it will continue to enjoy my utmost support to make subsequent summits even greater,” he said. He described the conference as a testament to Africa’s collective commitment to unlocking its full potential and securing its rightful place in the global economic system.

The session also featured contributions from other African leaders, including President Faure Gnassingbé of Togo and President Azali Assoumani of the Comoros, who echoed President Mahama’s call for unity and decisive action. The leaders emphasized the need for collaboration across borders to address shared challenges such as corruption, conflict, and economic inequality.

President Mahama’s address resonated deeply with attendees, many of whom acknowledged that corruption remains a significant barrier to Africa’s progress. His call for urgent action underscored the importance of translating dialogue into tangible outcomes that benefit all Africans.

As the Africa Prosperity Dialogues 2025 concluded, the message was clear: Africa’s future depends on the ability of its leaders to unite, act decisively, and prioritize the well-being of their people. With corruption tackled head-on and a shared vision for prosperity, the continent can indeed rise to its full potential and claim its place on the global stage.