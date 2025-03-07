President Mahama Chairs Crucial Cabinet Session Ahead of 2025 Budget Presentation

President John Dramani Mahama is convening a special cabinet meeting today, Friday, March 7, 2025, to finalize discussions on Ghana’s 2025 budget, according to Felix Kwakye Ofosu, Minister for Government Communications.

The session, described as pivotal, precedes Tuesday’s highly anticipated budget presentation to Parliament by Finance Minister Dr. Cassiel Ato Forson, who has called the document a blueprint for “shaping a stronger future for all.”

Dr. Forson, set to deliver his debut budget since assuming office, has actively solicited public input via social media, urging Ghanaians to share their priorities. “What areas should be a top priority? Let’s talk about what matters most to you!” he posted on X (formerly Twitter), underscoring the government’s push for participatory policymaking. The budget is expected to outline detailed strategies to revive Ghana’s economy, aligning with President Mahama’s broader vision for national transformation.

Kwakye Ofosu confirmed that recommendations from last week’s National Economic Dialogue (March 3–4) will directly inform the budget’s policies. The dialogue, which brought together stakeholders to address systemic challenges, appears to have sharpened the government’s focus on urgent reforms. Notably, Gossie Tandoh, Presidential Advisor on the 24-hour Economy, is advancing preparations for the full rollout of Mahama’s flagship policy aimed at boosting productivity through round-the-clock economic activity.

However, the minister struck a sobering note during a post-cabinet media briefing, revealing that Dr. Forson described Ghana’s economic outlook as “dire,” with figures “worse than previously known before the elections.” This admission hints at tough austerity measures or innovative fiscal interventions in the upcoming budget.

Analysts suggest the government faces mounting pressure to balance public expectations with pragmatic reforms, particularly amid rising living costs and external debt pressures. The 2025 budget marks a critical test for Dr. Forson and the Mahama administration, as it seeks to rebuild confidence while navigating what officials acknowledge as an economic “reset.”

Kwakye Ofosu will address the media later today to summarize the cabinet’s deliberations, offering citizens their first glimpse into the policies that could define Ghana’s trajectory for years to come. With five days until the budget’s formal unveiling, all eyes are on how the government plans to translate dialogue into actionable—and impactful—solutions.