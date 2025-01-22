President Mahama Commits to Completing Sewia and Afari Hospitals in Ashanti Region

President John Dramani Mahama has reassured residents of the Ashanti Region and the entire nation of his commitment to promptly operationalize the uncompleted military hospital at Afari and Sewia Government Hospital.

Addressing the first Akwasidae celebration at Manhyia in Kumasi, the president acknowledged the challenges faced by both hospitals, particularly the poor road conditions leading to Sewia Hospital and the lack of essential amenities such as potable water and electricity.

Despite Sewia Hospital being completed, the poor state of the road and the absence of water and electricity have prevented it from opening. This has left the facility exposed to the elements, further delaying its potential to alleviate pressure on the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital (KATH). President Mahama assured the gathering that these issues would be addressed immediately. He promised the completion of the road, the provision of water and electricity, and the prompt operationalization of the hospital to help reduce congestion at KATH and allow for much-needed renovations.

“We will tackle these issues immediately and open the hospital to ease the pressure on KATH. Patients can then be moved from KATH to Sewia, enabling us to renovate KATH, which is difficult to do when the hospital is operating at full capacity,” he stated.

Regarding the Afari Military Hospital, President Mahama expressed concern over the stalled project, which has been incomplete for the past eight years. He emphasized the importance of completing the hospital, which would serve as a critical healthcare facility during times of industrial action by health workers. The facility is set to be the second military hospital in Ghana, following the 37 Military Hospital in Accra. The president explained the rationale behind the project, noting that military hospitals are essential as they remain operational during strikes, unlike public hospitals which may close.

“We recognise the need for a second military hospital,” President Mahama said, adding, “These facilities are vital as emergency hospitals that stay open even during strikes by doctors and nurses.”

The president’s commitment to fast-tracking the completion of both hospitals aims to significantly improve healthcare access and service delivery in the region.