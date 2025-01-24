President Mahama Considers Ho Airport for Pilot Training Hub in West Africa

President John Dramani Mahama has announced that the government is exploring a proposal to transform the Ho Airport into a first-class pilot training school for West Africa.

This initiative aims to offer young aspiring pilots the opportunity to train at the Ho Airport, which would also increase the utilization of the facility.

“We’re going to work on that so that we can operationalise it as quickly as possible,” President Mahama stated during a meeting with a delegation of pastors from the Volta Region at the Flagstaff House in Accra on January 22, 2025.

The President reflected on the Ho Airport’s original purpose, which was built during his previous administration with hopes of becoming a key commercial route for domestic airlines. However, despite the initial enthusiasm, Passion Air, one of the airlines that launched services to the region, had to scale back due to lower-than-expected passenger traffic.

Mahama shared that his administration had suggested that the airline start with smaller aircraft to build up demand, a strategy that he believes could help the route become sustainable in the future. “I think they’re appraising their strategy and I’m sure once they do that, they might start flights to go again,” he noted.

The President’s comments came during a meeting with Rev Seth K. Mawutor, Chairman of the Volta Regional branch of the Christian Council of Ghana, and other regional clergy, who had come to congratulate him on his victory in the December 2024 elections. During the meeting, Rev Mawutor expressed support for the operationalization of the Ho Airport, emphasizing the importance of better connectivity for the region’s economic growth.

Additionally, Rev Matthias Mededues-Badohu, Bishop of the Anglican Diocese of Ho, called on the President to prioritize road repairs in the Volta Region to improve infrastructure and access to key services.

The potential transformation of Ho Airport into a pilot training school aligns with the government’s broader focus on expanding training opportunities and fostering economic development across the region.