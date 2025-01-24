President Mahama Continues Thank-You Tour with Visit to Volta Region Today

Ghana’s President John Dramani Mahama is set to visit the Volta Region today, January 24, 2025, as part of his nationwide thank-you tour.

The tour is aimed at expressing his gratitude to Ghanaians for the trust and confidence they have placed in him following his resounding victory in the 2024 elections.

During his visit to the Volta Region, President Mahama is expected to engage with a wide range of stakeholders, including traditional leaders such as chiefs and queen mothers, as well as representatives from various labor unions. This marks another step in the President’s effort to strengthen his relationship with the people and foster unity across the country.

Mahama’s victory in the 2024 election was decisive, securing 57% of the vote and defeating the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP). The election, widely seen as a referendum on the NPP’s leadership, set the stage for Mahama’s second term in office, which he has approached with determination.

Since assuming office 14 days ago, President Mahama has made swift moves to fulfill his campaign promises, including the appointment of his cabinet members, which is awaiting parliamentary approval. The formation of his cabinet is seen as a crucial step in executing his plans to reshape the nation’s future.

As Mahama continues his tour across the country, his visit to the Volta Region is a reminder of the strong support base he enjoys in the area and his commitment to addressing the needs of all Ghanaians.