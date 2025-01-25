President Mahama Eliminates Ministry of Information as Part of Government Downsizing

President John Dramani Mahama has justified his decision to eliminate the Ministry of Information as part of broader efforts to reduce the size of government.

In a move that saw the number of ministries drop from 30 to 23, the President emphasized that this restructuring aligns with his administration’s promise to streamline the government.

Speaking during a courtesy call by Madam Esther Ambah Numaba Cobbah, President of the Institute of Public Relations (IPR) Ghana, at the Flagstaff House in Accra on Wednesday, President Mahama explained that the absence of a dedicated Ministry of Information was a strategic decision aimed at improving government communication. “We had to be very strategic in how we dealt, especially with the flow of information from government, because that’s critical to the success of whatever we intend to do,” he said.

The President noted that government communication would now be anchored directly within the Presidency, with a Minister of State overseeing Government Communications. This move is designed to integrate communications into key sectors to ensure an efficient flow of information to the public.

Furthermore, President Mahama outlined plans to modernize the Information Services Department (ISD), bringing it under the Presidency and transforming it into a more dynamic organization capable of effectively communicating government activities. He acknowledged that the traditional methods of communication, such as cinema vans, were outdated, and stressed the importance of adapting to the digital age. The ISD and the Ghana News Agency (GNA) are set to undergo restructuring to become more efficient and relevant in today’s fast-evolving media landscape.

Madam Cobbah congratulated President Mahama on his election victory and praised his ongoing commitment to the IPR. She also acknowledged his generous donation of a bus to the institute.