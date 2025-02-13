President Mahama Embarks on Crucial Diplomatic Tour

President John Dramani Mahama has left Ghana on a two-nation working visit, with stops in Germany and Ethiopia, underscoring his commitment to strengthening Ghana’s voice in global security and diplomatic affairs.

His first destination is Munich, where he is slated to open the Munich Security Conference today, February 13, an event that gathers top security minds from around the world.

Presidential spokesperson Felix Kwakye Ofosu emphasized the significance of the President’s participation in this high-stakes gathering. “In today’s complex geopolitical climate, it is essential for African leaders to contribute their perspectives on security issues,” Ofosu said. As Chairman of the Tana Forum, Mahama is expected to deliver remarks at a side event, sharing his vision on emerging security challenges that affect not only Africa but the wider international community. The Tana Forum has become an influential platform where African leaders deliberate on homegrown solutions to regional security concerns.

Following his engagements in Germany, President Mahama will head to Addis Ababa, where he will participate in the annual African Union Conference. There, he will engage in bilateral discussions aimed at deepening diplomatic ties and fostering cooperation between Ghana and other nations. This dual-stop tour highlights Ghana’s strategic effort to enhance its role on the global stage while reinforcing commitments to African-led security and development initiatives.

Set to return to Ghana on Monday, February 17, the President’s tour is seen as a vital step in reinforcing the nation’s standing in international affairs and ensuring that Ghana remains an active and influential player in global and continental security dialogues.