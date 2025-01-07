President Mahama Hails Prof. Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang’s Ascension as a Symbol of Gender Equality

In his inaugural address on January 7, 2025, President John Dramani Mahama celebrated the rise of Prof. Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang to a high office, emphasizing that her achievement is more than just a personal victory.

According to Mahama, her ascension signifies Ghana’s collective dedication to promoting gender equality and amplifying female representation within the nation’s leadership.

“Prof. Naana Jane’s ascension to the high office is not merely a personal triumph. It symbolizes our collective commitment to fostering a nation where gender equality and female representation are cherished and amplified,” Mahama stated. He further described her appointment as a powerful reflection of the impact that diverse voices can have in shaping a nation’s future, challenging the status quo and breaking traditional boundaries.

As Ghana’s 6th president under the Fourth Republic, Mahama is stepping into his second term after a defeat in the 2016 elections. At 66, he is poised to address long-standing national issues, including corruption, high unemployment, inflation, and public discontent.

The president’s remarks on Prof. Opoku-Agyemang’s ascension were a significant highlight of his inaugural speech, underscoring his commitment to fostering a more inclusive and equal society, where diverse leadership voices can flourish.