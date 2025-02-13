President Mahama Heads to Munich for Global Security Talks

President John Dramani Mahama has landed in Germany for the prestigious Munich Security Conference, where leaders from around the world are gathering to tackle today’s most pressing security challenges.

As Chairperson of the Tana Forum, Mahama is set to lead a side event themed “Deepening Global Fragmentation: Implications for Africa’s Peace and Security.” His role is expected to offer fresh insights into how Africa can navigate an increasingly divided global landscape.

The conference, which will officially open with an address by German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier, brings together Heads of State, defence ministers, diplomats, and security experts. During the Leaders Segment, Mahama will join other panelists in discussing strategies for “Towards a Stronger United Nations in a Fragmented World,” underscoring the need for global unity in the face of evolving security threats.

In addition to his participation in panel discussions, President Mahama will also hold bilateral meetings with various international leaders and representatives from global organizations. These discussions are aimed at addressing critical security and development concerns that affect both Africa and the broader international community.

Accompanying the President are key officials including National Security Adviser Prosper Bani, Secretary to the President Dr. Callistus Mahama, Presidential Adviser Joyce Bawah Mogtari, and Minister for Government Communications Felix Kwakye Ofosu. Their presence underscores Ghana’s commitment to engaging proactively in global security debates and strengthening partnerships across borders.

Mahama’s participation in the Munich Security Conference is seen as a strong statement of Ghana’s dedication to finding solutions in an era of global fragmentation, with a clear focus on ensuring peace and stability on the continent. The dialogue is expected to pave the way for new ideas and collaborations that could help shape a more secure future for Africa and the world.