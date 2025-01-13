President Mahama Holds Crucial Talks with National House of Chiefs on Chieftaincy Disputes

President John Dramani Mahama met with the steering committee of the National House of Chiefs on January 13, 2025, to discuss the growing challenges facing traditional governance in Ghana, particularly the rise in chieftaincy disputes that have been causing security concerns across the country.

The meeting underscored the urgent need for constitutional reforms to address issues affecting the chieftaincy system, as well as the importance of strengthening traditional governance structures and improving collaboration between the government and traditional authorities.

In his remarks, President Mahama acknowledged the vital role of chiefs in maintaining peace and order within their communities, but also expressed concern about the escalating frequency of chieftaincy disputes, which often lead to conflicts that require government intervention.

“The issue of chieftaincy disputes has become a major issue,” the President remarked during the meeting. “Anytime a chief passes away, and a new chief has to be selected, invariably two rival chiefs or three rival chiefs suddenly appear.”

President Mahama highlighted that in recent security briefings, chieftaincy disputes were consistently identified as one of the most pressing concerns. He emphasized the government’s responsibility to collaborate with the National House of Chiefs to prevent such disputes from spiraling into full-blown security crises.

While addressing the broader role of traditional authorities, the President noted that the 1992 Constitution intentionally left matters related to chieftaincy to the chiefs themselves to avoid government interference. However, he emphasized that the government still plays a crucial role in ensuring law and order, especially when disputes arise.

“I do think that there are issues that come up, especially with the selection of new chiefs, that create a security crisis,” Mahama said. “When law and order breaks down, government is called in to protect the peace. We must work with you to see how we can prevent this from happening.”

The President also referred to a recent Supreme Court ruling that barred chiefs from summoning their subjects to their palaces. He expressed his intention to revisit this issue during future constitutional reviews to clarify the boundaries of authority in traditional governance.

“I know when I came through your palaces, many of you raised the issue of the Supreme Court ruling barring chiefs from summoning their subjects,” Mahama stated. “When the opportunity comes to look at the constitution again, I’m sure that you have a position that you can present to be able to look at that aspect of it in order to make clear what the lines of authority are in respect of our traditional rules.”

Mamponghene Daasebre Osei Bonsu, a key figure in the meeting, expressed the need for more in-depth discussions on the structural issues affecting the chieftaincy system. He highlighted concerns about the dissolution of the Ministry of Chieftaincy and Religious Affairs, as well as the need to review the constitutional standing of chiefs and their role in governance.

“This is an important and impromptu meeting,” Daasebre Osei Bonsu said. “There’s a lot to be done, structurally, and also with regard to how we interpret our constitutional standing and provisions vis-à-vis the Chieftaincy Act.”

The Mamponghene also stressed the importance of staffing at the National House of Chiefs and the Regional Houses of Chiefs, calling for a comprehensive review of the current staffing system to ensure that chiefs have the necessary resources and personnel to carry out their responsibilities effectively.

“What is so vital to us is the standing and the role of our staff,” he said. “If we go back to the parent law, Constitution, it is His Excellency the President that ought to provide staffing for the National House of Chiefs and Regional Houses of Chiefs to work properly.”

The Mamponghene pointed out that in some cases, the Civil Service Commission had bypassed the National House of Chiefs in staffing decisions, which he argued undermined the effective functioning of traditional councils.

Chieftaincy disputes have long been a challenge in Ghana, often resulting in violent clashes and prolonged tensions that disrupt community harmony and stability. The dissolution of the Ministry of Chieftaincy and Religious Affairs has only intensified these debates about the future of traditional governance in the country.

President Mahama, in response to the chiefs’ concerns, assured them that his administration is committed to addressing these issues and working closely with the National House of Chiefs to strengthen the traditional governance system in Ghana. This meeting signals the beginning of a renewed focus on addressing chieftaincy-related challenges and ensuring that traditional leaders are adequately supported in maintaining peace and order in their communities.