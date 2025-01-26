President Mahama in Nairobi for AU Reform Discussions

Former Ghanaian President John Dramani Mahama is currently in Nairobi, Kenya, to participate in a high-level meeting on the institutional reforms of the African Union (AU).

The two-day event, taking place from January 27-28, 2025, brings together African leaders and policymakers to strategize on enhancing the AU’s efficiency and operations.

As a former Chairperson of the ECOWAS Authority of Heads of State and Government, Mahama is well-positioned to share his insights on governance and institutional reforms across the continent. Key topics expected to be discussed at the meeting include improving decision-making processes within the AU, achieving greater financial independence for the organization, and fostering better collaboration among its member states.

In addition to the meetings, President Mahama is anticipated to hold bilateral talks with Kenyan officials and other African leaders to strengthen diplomatic and economic ties between Ghana and the rest of the continent.