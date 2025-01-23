President Mahama Instructs Appointees to Declare Assets, Sets Expectations for Key Ministers

President John Dramani Mahama has directed all his appointees to declare their assets, with the Chief of Staff, Julius Debrah, set to announce a specific deadline for submissions.

This move comes as part of a broader effort to enhance transparency and accountability within his administration. Speaking after the swearing-in of ministers on January 22, 2025, President Mahama emphasized the importance of asset declarations, noting that the cutoff date for all eligible appointees to submit their forms to the Auditor General would soon be announced.

“I expect all of you to begin the process of declaring your assets,” the President said during the ceremony. “The Chief of Staff will announce the cutoff date by which time all eligible appointees should have deposited their asset declaration forms with the Auditor General.”

During the ceremony, President Mahama also set clear expectations for his key ministers. To Energy Minister John Jinapor, he stressed that Ghanaians are looking for a stable and efficient power supply, a challenge the new minister is expected to address.

To Finance Minister Dr. Cassiel Ato Forson, President Mahama outlined the urgent need to stabilize the cedi and reduce inflation. He added that Ghanaians are also looking for efforts to bring national debt levels to a more sustainable figure. “They expect you to reduce inflation, stabilize our currency, and bring the national public debt to sustainable levels,” he said.

The newly sworn-in ministers include Haruna Iddrisu as Minister for Education, Dr. Cassiel Ato Forson as Minister for Finance, John Jinapor as Minister for Energy and Green Transition, Dr. Dominic Ayine as Attorney-General and Minister for Justice, Kwame Agbodza as Minister for Roads and Highways, and Eric Opoku as Minister for Food and Agriculture.

Meanwhile, the Appointments Committee is continuing its review of President Mahama’s remaining ministerial nominees, a process that aims to finalize appointments and strengthen the governance structure of the new administration. This series of moves highlights the President’s commitment to accountability and the efficient functioning of his government as he moves forward with his second term in office.