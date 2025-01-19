President Mahama Joins Worshippers at Ebenezer Miracle Worship Centre for Peaceful Outreach in Kumasi

On Sunday, January 19, 2025, President John Dramani Mahama attended a special service at the Ebenezer Miracle Worship Centre in Ahenema Kokoben, Kumasi, where he was warmly received by the renowned Rev. Ebenezer Adarkwa Yiadom, popularly known as Opambour.

The service, which was filled with fervent prayers for peace and progress in Ghana, marked another significant moment in Mahama’s outreach across the Ashanti Region.

Accompanied by several prominent National Democratic Congress (NDC) leaders, including National Chairman Johnson Asiedu Nketia and Ashanti Regional Chairman Augustus Andrews Nana Akwesi, the President’s visit underscored the importance of unity and spiritual connection. Also present were the Ashanti Regional Minister-designate, Dr. Frank Amoakohene, and members of Mahama’s family, who joined in the service, demonstrating a strong sense of community.

Rev. Adarkwa Yiadom extended a warm welcome to President Mahama and his entourage, and together, the congregation offered heartfelt prayers for the well-being of the nation. The gathering was a memorable occasion, with many congregants capturing the special moments of the visit, highlighting the unity and reverence that marked the day.

The visit served not only as a religious engagement but also as a symbol of President Mahama’s continued connection with the people of the Ashanti Region and his commitment to promoting peace and unity across Ghana.

Below are scenes from the inspiring visit.