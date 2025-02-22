President Mahama, let’s stop the empty rhetoric of economic crime scenes and walk the pre-election can-do talk

Am I hearing well and rightly that President Mahama described Ghana rhetorically as an “economic crime scene” before 7 January 2025 that has to be reset? I am more interested in knowing what President Mahama in opposition and his minority in Parliament did concretely for Ghanaians during the interregnum when the economy was being turned into an economic crime scene with Parliament approving the yearly budget and economic policy statement along the yearly appropriations before January 2025.

President John Agyekum Kufour sent Ghana to HIPC using this same empty “economic crime” scene rhetoric as his smokescreen upon his assumption of power on 7 January 2001.

After Agyekum Kufour’s eight-year tenure, the succeeding President Mills and the John Mahama regime also employed the same or similar rhetoric after 7 January 2009 to enable it to go to China for the Three Billion US Dollar loan facility.

The NPP used this same “economic crime scene” rhetoric or words to the same effect to describe what it inherited on 7 January 2017 from President Mahama’s former tenure. The STX, and Saglemi housing projects respectively, Waterville/Woyome, Isofoton SA, “create loot and share” projects, and others became part of that economic crime scene rhetoric.

What of the “political crime scene” unfolding under President Mahama’s watch between 7 January 2025 and 18 February 2025, less than two months after his assumption of office, preceded by all his promises of repentance and redemption? The whip would not crack?

The rhetoric of inheriting politico-economic crime scenes has been part of the rhetoric of every new government under the 1992 Constitution since 7 January 2001 to date, and that is precisely the reason for the electorate wagering their luck with President John Dramani Mahama again on 7 December 2024 upon his can-do promises .

We the people voted for President Mahama for firm and impartial leadership and not wornout politico-economic rhetorical excuses. Hopefully, the Mr. President’s “economic crime scene” rhetoric is not a preparation of our minds for another HIPC or China loan as has been usual with NPP and NDC governments under the 1992 Constitution. Straight to the point!

The electorate is not foolish and unthinking, Mr. President, that is the import of my articles before the path you are making gets more crooked behind you through the unbridled sycophancy surrounding you, junior brother! When Cadman Mills warned you earlier about sycophants and sycophancy, the sycophants mercilessly verbally assaulted him.

I also have a vested interest in your success. You must not fail again and send the NDC into opposition come 7 December 2028. Please, brother, walk your pre-election can-do talk! Asalamalekum! Shalom aleichem! Peace

be upon you!