President Mahama Makes Key Appointments to Strengthen Governance

President John Dramani Mahama has announced several significant appointments to his office, aiming to streamline operations and enhance the effectiveness of his administration.

Among the notable appointments, Mrs. Joyce Bawah Mogtari has been named Presidential Adviser & Special Aide to the President, while Stanislav Xoese Dogbe and Nana Oye Bampoe Addo have been appointed as Deputy Chiefs of Staff, responsible for overseeing operations and administration, respectively.

In his efforts to bolster the country’s economic strategy, Mahama has also appointed Seth Emmanuel Terkper as Presidential Adviser on the Economy. To combat corruption, Professor Francis Dodoo will lead the National Anti-Corruption Programme as the Presidential Adviser on the issue.

As part of a broader diplomatic push, Larry Gbevlo-Lartey has been named Special Envoy to the Alliance of Sahelian States, reflecting Ghana’s increasing role on the international stage. Other appointments include Nana Yaa Jantuah and Beatrice Annangfio as Presidential Staffers, and Shamima Muslim as Deputy Presidential Spokesperson.

Additionally, Professor Kwaku Danso-Boafo has been appointed as Cabinet Secretary, a key role focused on coordinating government activities.

In a statement, President Mahama expressed confidence in the newly appointed officials, highlighting their expertise and commitment to the nation’s progress. He emphasized that these appointments are part of his strategy to drive Ghana’s development forward.

The reshuffle has elicited mixed reactions from the public, with some expressing support for the changes, while others have raised concerns about the potential political implications of these appointments.